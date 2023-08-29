Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 959,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,310. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

