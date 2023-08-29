Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $1.06 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.