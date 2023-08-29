Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $535,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

