Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $772,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $243,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

