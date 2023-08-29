Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 106.9% in August

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNSWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,625.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
