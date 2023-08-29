Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,078.7 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.7 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
