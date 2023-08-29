Contrasting StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StepStone Group and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bridge Investment Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dividends

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than StepStone Group.

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. StepStone Group pays out 381.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bridge Investment Group pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bridge Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.40 -$18.40 million $0.21 143.10 Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.85 $27.27 million ($0.08) -130.13

Bridge Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StepStone Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 7.68% 3.54% Bridge Investment Group 0.24% 3.38% 1.72%

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats StepStone Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

