Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FENY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 174,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,125. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

