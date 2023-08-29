Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $551,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

