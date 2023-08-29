Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
