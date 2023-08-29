Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 2,996,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,861,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

