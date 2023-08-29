Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.22. 1,619,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,288. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.