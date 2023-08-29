Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $344,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.33. 201,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $101.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

