Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $452,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $20.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,976,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,412,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

