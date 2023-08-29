Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.70

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 17919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTMX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

