Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

