CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of CoStar Group worth $80,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 224,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,166. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

