Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

CUZ stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,106,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,263,000 after purchasing an additional 977,957 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

