Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
Covestro Stock Up 0.1 %
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
