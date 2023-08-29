Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

