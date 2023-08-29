Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Croda International Stock Up 2.4 %
CRDA opened at GBX 5,510 ($69.46) on Tuesday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,052 ($63.68) and a one year high of GBX 7,270 ($91.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,568.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,178.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,871.94, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($68.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($62,996.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 925 shares of company stock worth $5,031,020. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Target’s Undervalued Moat: A Story Of Industry Favoritism
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Does A 7.6% Dividend Make Walgreens A Better Buy Than CVS?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks From Q2 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.