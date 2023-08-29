Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Croda International Stock Up 2.4 %

CRDA opened at GBX 5,510 ($69.46) on Tuesday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,052 ($63.68) and a one year high of GBX 7,270 ($91.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,568.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,178.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,871.94, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($68.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($62,996.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 925 shares of company stock worth $5,031,020. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 5,000 ($63.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($100.84) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,475 ($94.23).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

