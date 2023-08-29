Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.62. 135,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

