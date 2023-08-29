CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.58, a P/E/G ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $198.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

