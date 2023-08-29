Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

CCI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

