CSFB Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.20

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.32.

TWM stock remained flat at C$0.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,601. The stock has a market cap of C$416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

