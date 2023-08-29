CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

