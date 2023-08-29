Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) Plans €0.04 Dividend

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

LON DAL traded up GBX 2.11 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360.11 ($4.54). 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 380.77. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 424 ($5.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.18) to GBX 510 ($6.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

