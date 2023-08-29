Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Defence Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of DTCFF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Defence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

