Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Defence Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of DTCFF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Defence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
About Defence Therapeutics
