Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.8 %

Deluxe stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 134,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,128. The firm has a market cap of $888.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

