DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.71 on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Separately, HSBC cut DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

