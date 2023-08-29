Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 2,610,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

