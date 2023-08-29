Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $79.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.16.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.