DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDDF stock remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $38.10.
About DFDS A/S
