DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

DFDDF stock remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

