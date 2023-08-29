DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in August

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

DFI Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

