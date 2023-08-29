DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,565 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 2.5% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. 109,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

