DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $732,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,851,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,359,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.54 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

