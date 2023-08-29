DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,080 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,221. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

