Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. 165,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

