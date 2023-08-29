Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 1.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 3,869,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,812,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

