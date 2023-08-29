Discovery Value Fund Sells 11,389 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 10.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.64% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

