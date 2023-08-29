Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $167.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $122.39 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

