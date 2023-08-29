Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.53-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

