Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

