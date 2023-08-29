dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
DRRKF stock remained flat at $388.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.56. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $335.15 and a 52-week high of $388.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut dormakaba from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of dormakaba from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
dormakaba Company Profile
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.
