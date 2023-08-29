Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 1.8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 100,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,862,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,356,000 after buying an additional 969,302 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Doximity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after buying an additional 2,210,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

