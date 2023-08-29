DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in August

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.
DTS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. DTS has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $21.65.
DTS Company Profile
