Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

