Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $123.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

