Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $123.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dycom Industries
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.