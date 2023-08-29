Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 336,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. 123,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,837. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

