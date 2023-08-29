Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Edap Tms from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EDAP

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.