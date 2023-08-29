Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPFree Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Edap Tms from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.1 %

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

